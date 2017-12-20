Local school hosts town hall meeting to discuss prescription drugs in schools

The Clinton School District and local agencies are hosting a town hall meeting tonight to discuss recent prescription drug incidents in the school district.

Last week, the superintendent says two middle school students took prescription drugs and had adverse reactions. Both of the students are okay, however, officials say this is a reminder of the prescription drug problem in many communities.

Tonight, local experts will answer questions and give information on resources.

"You just got to be very proactive and stay on top of things," Clinton School District Superintendent Gary Delacy said. "We know this is becoming a problem nationwide right now, so I just think being aware, having conversations with your child, knowing the signs and things like that."

The town hall on prescription drug abuse and misuse is tonight at Clinton Middle School. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. and is open to the public.