Local sound expert back at work, just days after house goes up in flames

It's the sound crews behind the scenes that make or break concerts and other events. But there's one man in particular, who's hard at work after a traumatic experience.

Butch Boss, who owns 'Boss Electronics,' is a local sound expert who is still plugging in every musical instrument he can just days after his home went up in flames, in Port Byron.

"A blank stare was the best way I could put it, actually kind of in disbelief that it's all going away," Boss said.

The service shop where he kept his contacts and repaired amplifiers and chords for nearly 50 years were all destroyed.

"Trying to remember what jobs I've got going on next week and getting contacts for names again is the toughest part," he said.

But Boss says, every musical wire and just one simple tune, made it easy for him to come back to work.

"That's my way I can't play an instrument but I can make the rest of them sound good, so that's what I enjoy doing," he said.

It's also the outreach from the community that brought life to a dark time.

"Every body's offered me equipment if I needed it, every body's had prayers for me and stuff so maybe it's working maybe that's it I don't know,"

He believes things can only get better from here.

"We'll just keep going, cause I like what I do and we'll get the house back together and it may be a little while but, I've been telling everybody, be patient with me maybe in a little bit here, I'll get back in shape in time,"