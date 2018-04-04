Local steelworkers union hope tariffs bring back jobs; farmers worry it will cost theirs

China announced $50 billion worth of American goods for possible tariff hikes Wednesday, April 4.

It all started when President Trump imposed a 25 percent tariff on imported steel and a 10 percent tariff on imported aluminum.

President of the United Steelworks 105, Brady Greve, says this is something the industry needs.

“We've had a lot of job loss in the steel and aluminum industry over the last ten years or so,” Greve said.

He says around 38 percent of steel jobs and about 58 percent of aluminum jobs have been lost.

“A lot of that's in the primary where we smelt aluminum,” Greve said. “We were down to I think one maybe two smelting facilities open in the U.S.”

Comparatively, Greve's says the U.S. used to have ten to 13.

“So a lot of it has to do with really China dumping aluminum and steel into our markets and European markets,” Greve’s said.

China is producing a cheaper product, but not necessarily a quality one, according to Greve.

“If you take a look around the country at some of the projects, we’ve had issues with Chinese steel and you don’t know what you’re getting,” Greve said. “So we can produce it here. I mean we have good companies here. They’ve been here for years.”

He hopes the tariffs are a step in improving the industry here in the U.S.

“I think that will stabilize it and hopefully help improve it, but only time will tell," Greve said.

Time will also tell the impact on agriculture.

Earlier this week China announced a 25 percent tariff on imported U.S. pork products. Wednesday it announced the same percentage on things like soybeans and beef.

“[It’s] part of a $20 billion ag economy that goes to China,” said dairy and pork farmer John Maxwell.

The tariff’s announced April 4 did not have an implementation date. Maxwell hopes the two countries can come to a compromise.

“Let’s just work it out and not have the consumer or the farmers or the jobs suffer,” Maxwell said.

Greve’s says he understands the importance of agriculture in the U.S. and especially right here in the Midwest.

“I grew up in a country area north of the Quad Cities and so I understand that concern,” he said of the possible impact the tariffs could have. “But we don’t know yet what these other countries like China are gonna do.”

And Greves adds, his particular position in the steel industry could also see a negative impact.

“I’m in the manufacturing piece of that where our costs might go up a little bit,” he said. “It depends on how all of this shakes out, but at the same time, overall for jobs, it’s still a good thing.”

Greve says he has already seen one good thing resulting from the U.S. tariff on steel and aluminum. He says a smelting facility reopened in Indiana.

