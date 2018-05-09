Local superheroes team up to visit hospitals across eastern Iowa

An eastern Iowa organization's mission is to brighten the day of sick children. It's called "The Superhero Initiative."

Eric Werling had the idea a couple years ago when he was working as a local police officer. He says he saw a lot of negativity, especially with kids, so he decided to start something to help bring out some smiles.

So he dresses up as Iron Man. He visits hospitals to try to get the kids active, and think about something positive.

Werling says the program has taken off in the last few months. He now has other volunteers you see here, Bat Girl and Spider-Man.

"As I've been looking for donations and other places to go I've had other superheroes come out and say I'm ready to go. So that's where Spider-Man came in first," he said.

Werling says he would like to expand his team and get more superheroes at each hospital visit.

The Superhero Initiative has a few events planned for this summer.

Eventually, they would like to expand to do work at UI Children's Hospital or the Catherine McCauley Center.