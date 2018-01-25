Local teens pick areas considered for grants from Community Foundation of the Great River Bend

The Community Foundation of the Great River Bend Teens for Tomorrow group has narrowed its list of community issues that could be awarded grants this year.

Each year, a group of students from the Quad Cities participates in the grantmaking process by learning about community needs as well as evaluating applications and recommending grants to the board of directors for approval. The program has a total award of $10,000.

This year, they chose grants in four areas:

-Environment, which includes protecting and improving local land, water and air quality;

-Human rights, which includes protecting local people's rights, fighting discrimination and opposing hate;

-Human trafficking, which includes combating the illegal transport of people for forced labor or sexual exploitation; and,

-Mental health, to organizations increasing and maintaining the psychological and emotional well-being of people in the community.