Toy drive begins tomorrow for sick children and their families

One local man is collecting donations for children who are at the University of Iowa Stead Family's Children Hospital.

Nathan Bird is hoping to collect toys to fill a semi truck for the kids.

The semi will be at Hy-Vee on 53rd street on January 20, 2018.

All Toys must be new.

Drop Off Locations:

Hy-Vee 53rd and Utica Ridge:

January 20 from 10am-4pm. Donations still can be made after January 20th but must take toys to the customer service counter.

Drop-offs can be made 24/7.

Dahl Ford: Monday and Thursday’s 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

QC Coverage: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Rescued (off 16th street in Moline): Closed on Sunday and Monday. Open- 10am-6pm

All toy donations can be made until February 26, 2018.