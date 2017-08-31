Local trucking company collecting supplies for Harvey relief

If you look around C&W Trucking in Bettendorf, you'll notice one trailer doesn't quite look like the rest.

"We're a flatbed trucking company," said Operations Manager Doug Curless.

The one enclosed trailer is being filled with supplies to head to Houston for Harvey victims.

"Anything that is not opened," said Curless. "Things like medical supplies, dog food, anything hygiene related."

The full list includes food, blankets, pillows, cleaning supplies, pet food, bottled water, diapers, toothbrushes, toothpaste, toilet paper, soap, razors, deodorant, clothes, socks, first aid kits and shoes.

"Donations are coming in everyday, all day long," Curless added.

A driver from C&W will be driving the supplies down to Southeast Texas.

Cheryl Reger saw a post on Facebook and decided to come down.

"You watch it on TV and you're in your nice warm home with all of your stuff," Reger said. "You just want to do something."

She donated dog food and baby supplies.

The guy taking those donations knows what its like to go through a hurricane.

"You don't know what it's like until it happens to you," said Eric Fry who works at C&W.

He's lived through two hurricanes while living in Central Florida, which he says makes giving back even more important.

"It just feels great to be able to do it," Fry said. "Texas has it really bad."

Reger says giving back is what the QCA does.

"That's who we are," she said. "We have a giving heart, if there's someone in need we always jump in and do what we can do."

The truck will be leaving from C&W Trucking on Tuesday sometime. If you would like to donate, just stop by 4100 Elm Street in Bettendorf.

