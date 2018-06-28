Local waterways react to CDC report

The Centers for Disease Control says illnesses can spread in lakes, ponds, and rivers. There have been 140 disease outbreaks since the year 2000, more than half of them coming in July.

Park Manager Roger Larson says visitors must understand that lakes are natural, so they don't have the same restrictions on them like pools do. "We are in a voluntary program with DNR and we do a beach monitoring system where we take a water test every week of our beach to test it for bacteria," said Larson. "Then, we post it on the website."

West Lake visitor, and full-time mother, Crystal Vandivier said that although they are aware of possible sickness lurking in the lake they also know how to enjoy their summer. "We just kind of keep it a rule of thumb - they stay up to their belly buttons," she said. "That way they're not really going in and out of the water so much with their mouths and ears and those kinds of things."

Larson continued to reiterate that they make the areas as safe as possible, and you can always call a park official before visiting the lake to make sure the water is safe to swim in.

A lake restoration meeting was tonight at 5 P.M. Those who attended are addressing the clarity of the water and discussing how to continue keeping the water clean for the future.