Local winery paying their volunteers in t-shirts and wine

Richard Lewis took his basketball buddies with him to pick grapes Saturday morning at the Glyn Mawr Vineyard and Winery in Olin.

He says, “We brought out the old man basketball fraternity to pick some grapes." Lewis says picking grapes is less pressure on his knees than playing ball. Also, the reward the winery is giving volunteers is tastier.

They’re giving volunteers the choice of a t-shirt, or a bottle of wine. Lewis says, "Why else am I out here? Nah I'm kidding. Whether there's wine or not, it's all about friendship and helping someone else out."

They winery is run by a mother-daughter tandem, Brenda Broulik, and her daughter Anna Wilson. Their winery has about 2.5 acres of grapes.

Wilson says it can be expensive, and hard to hire workers to come pick grapes for three weekends. And a mechanical picker would cost them even more.

She says, "Well they can be into the hundreds of thousands of dollars, so it just depends on the size and what you need."

The winery has two more weeks until harvest. They hope to pick enough grapes to produce over 7,000 bottles of wine. 30 people came out for Saturday’s grape picking

