Locked up: Juvenile offenders with life-in-prison sentences

About 35 of 80 Illinois inmates who received mandatory life-without-parole sentences for crimes committed as juveniles have been resentenced since the Supreme Court ruled that punishment unconstitutional.



A small number of those prisoners have been released. Two others received natural life sentences in new hearings, but one had his punishment reduced to 60 years on appeal.



There also are some 20 inmates serving discretionary no-parole sentences for crimes committed while they were 17 or younger. One has an appeal pending before the Illinois Supreme Court, seeking the same resentencing that mandatory juvenile lifers receive.



In recent years, the age of juvenile court jurisdiction for most crimes has been raised to those 17 and younger. Also, there now are fewer crimes automatically transferred to adult court.

Iowa corrections officials say all but three of Iowa's 46 juveniles sentenced to life in prison without parole have been given new sentences with a chance for freedom.



The Associated Press in a story published Monday found after a 50-state review of juvenile life cases that in many states the chance at resentencing has been inconsistent and sometimes elusive.



Iowa began resentencing juvenile lifers in 2012 after the U.S. Supreme Court concluded that mandatory life without parole for offenders under 18 is unconstitutional and should be rare. The ruling was made retroactive last year.



Iowa is among the most aggressive states in curtailing lengthy prison terms for juveniles due to Iowa Supreme Court rulings. In a June case, the court said even mandatory minimum sentences should be uncommon for juveniles.

