London Double-decker bus crashes into store; traps passengers

British Emergency services says two people have been trapped and several injured after a double-decker bus plowed into a store on a busy London street.

Transit officials say the bus was heading for the city's Waterloo station when it careened through the plate glass window of a kitchen shop Thursday morning.

Police say two people were trapped on the upper deck. Paramedics have treated six injuries, none life-threatening.

The bus driver was taken to a hospital.

One passenger said the driver told her he "blacked out before the bus hit the shop. He doesn't remember anything."