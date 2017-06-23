London police considering manslaughter charges for high-rise fire

London police said today manslaughter charges are being considered in the high-rise apartment fire that killed at least 79 people.

Police now say the fire at Grenfell Tower in west London started in a fridge freezer.

"We are looking at every criminal offense from manslaughter onwards, we are looking at every health and safety and fire safety offenses and we are reviewing every company at the moment involved in the building and refurbishment of Grenfell Tower," said Metropolitan Police Detective Fiona McCormack.

London police also said exterior cladding attached to the 24-story public housing project during a recent renovation failed safety tests conducted by investigators, and that police have seized documents from a number of organizations.

