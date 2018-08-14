UPDATE: London police say they are treating crash as terrorist incident

The Latest on a crash outside the House of Parliament in London (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Britain's government will be holding a session of its emergency committee following what it described as a suspected terrorist incident near the Houses of Parliament.

The session of the COBRA committee was called after a motorist slammed into pedestrians and cyclists before hitting a barrier near the House of Lords on Tuesday. Two people were hurt, but authorities said none of the injuries is life-threatening.

Prime Minister Theresa May has offered her praise for the emergency services for their "immediate and courageous response," following the incident.

10:30 a.m.

London's Metropolitan Police say that they are treating the crash outside of Parliament as a terrorist incident.

Authorities said in a statement Tuesday that a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of terrorist offenses after the silver Ford Fiesta collided with a number of cyclists and pedestrians before crashing into the barriers during the morning rush hour.

He is in custody. No one else was in the car, which is being searched at the scene of the accident.

Two people were hurt, but authorities said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

___

9:35 a.m.

London's Metropolitan Police say that the Counter-Terrorism Command is leading the investigation after a car crashed into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament.

There were a number of people injured in Tuesday's incident, though none are in life-threatening condition.

The police force says it is keeping an open mind about the incident, which comes only a year after Khalid Masood ploughed a car into crowds on Westminster Bridge, killing four people.

Masood abandoned his car then stabbed and killed a police officer before being shot in a courtyard outside Parliament.

___

8:55 a.m.

London's Metropolitan Police say no one is in a life-threatening condition following a car crash outside the Houses of Parliament.

Armed police have swooped on the area, cordoning off streets around Parliament Square, Millbank and Victoria Tower Gardens. Sky News video showed a man being arrested after the incident on Tuesday.

The car slammed into barriers that had been extended following the Westminster Bridge attack in March 2017 when Khalid Masood ploughed a car into crowds on Westminster Bridge, killing four people.

___

8:15 a.m.

London police say that a car has crashed into barriers outside the Houses of Parliament and that there are a number of injured.

Police said that the driver of car, a man, was arrested at scene after the incident which took place at 7:37 a.m. Tuesday in London.

No other details were immediately available, but Metropolitan Police said on Twitter that they will issue more information when they have it.

