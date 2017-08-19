Lonely 94-year-old man puts in pool for neighborhood kids

After losing his wife to cancer in 2016, former judge Keith Davison decided that he was done being lonely. With all the quiet around the house, Davison decided to install his own backyard pool and fill it with the neighborhood kids.

Plenty of people thought he was kidding when Davison first floated the idea. His neighbor Jessica Huebner was among them saying, "This spring when I saw him marking the yard, I told my husband, he's really going to put a pool in his backyard."

As a dozen children giggle their way through diving board flips and pool volleyball, Davison sits nearby in the shade, enjoying the show from his lawn chair. His pool rules require a parent or grandparent also be present when children are swimming.

Read More: KARE.com