Long Grove Strawberry Festival to have local strawberries despite weak crop

It has been a tough year for local strawberry growers. A grower in Long Grove, Pride of the Wapsi, lost 2/3rds of their crop.

Pride of the Wapsi sells strawberries to the community and is the main local grower at the annual Strawberry Festival in Long Grove.

“If we don't have strawberries then they don't have local fresh strawberries sold there,” said Pride of the Wapsi owner Lora Dierickx.

Long Grove kicks off each summer celebrating a crop that's been a long staple in the community.

“We’ve always in the past featured strawberries because there are a lot of local growers,” said Joni Kuehl-Schneider, Strawberry Festival Organizer.

The festival has been around for more than 50 years, and although local growers have dwindled and strawberries faced a tough season Kuehl-Schneider says she's happy attendees will still be getting a taste of fresh-picked berries at the 2017 event.

“The cold rainy weather kind of put a damper on the pollination season is what I’m told from the local business, but they will have some strawberries here,” she said.

Dierickx says she and her husband have had to change how they run their business this year due to the weak crop yield.

“We decided we would pick what we could, so we've just left a message on our answering machine and saying, 'if you're interested in prepacked berries, leave a message, and as soon as they're available we will contact you,'” Dierickx said.

Usually, they allow people to go out into the field and pick berries. But this year that will not be possible.

Although they have lost a significant amount of berries, this year’s crop is not a complete.

“Our latest variety which are the Valley Sunsets are coming in and I believe that we will be able to pick them for the next couple of days.”

Dierickx says she looks forward to taking those out to the Strawberry Festival on Sunday.

“I’m actually really excited,” she said. “We sell quite a lot of strawberries there and they look forward to it.”

The Strawberry Festival is Sunday, June 11. It all starts at 9 a.m. with the Strawberry Stampede Race.

This year’s race will honor the race’s founder. Ken Nevenhoven started the Strawberry Stampeded in 1985. He died at the end of 2016. To honor his dedication to local youth and education, a moment of silence will be held in his honor at the race, and members of his family will start the girls and boys quarter mile races. Day of registration is an option.

The Strawberry Festival continues through 4:30 p.m. All the money raised at the festival will help pay for a new roof on the Long Grove Community Center.

