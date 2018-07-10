Long-haul truck driver disappears in Dixon, IL

Investigators are stumped by the disappearance of a Kentucky truck driver who seems to have vanished in Dixon.

Family members have not heard from Austin Jones, 24, of Monticello, Kentucky since June 24.

Investigators say his truck has since been discovered at a Dixon truck stop with all his personal items still inside, but no sign of Jones.

Jones has brown hair and brown eyes, stands 5’ 5” and has a medium build.

The sheriff’s office in Wayne County, Kentucky is asking anyone with information about Jones to contact them at (606) 348-5416.