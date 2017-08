As East Smithfield, Pennsylvania's Animal Care Sanctuary celebrates it's 50th year of operation, they are also celebrating the reunion between pet and owner after ten years.

Robert Costley remembers his cat, Jack, being just a bit smaller. Ten years ago Jack went missing in Elmira, New York and after a while Costley began to fear the worst.

He says he thought he'd never see Jack again.

Ten years passed, then Costley got quite the surprise.



