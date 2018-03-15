Longtime Augustana track coach leaving behind lasting legacy in final season

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) Paul Olsen anounced before the season that this would be his final year as Augustana's head track and field coach. This is his 52nd year with the Vikings.
He has left behind a lasting legacy, coaching a message of respect, optimism and love of life that has bled over into his classroom as an English professor.
His impact will be remembered forever when he retires after this season.
