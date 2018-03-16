Muscatine business 'Hyink's Standard Service' closes its doors after decades of service

The longtime owner of, Hyink's car service shop in Muscatine, is saying goodbye after many years in business. Mike Hyink has had the pleasure of owning them for 2 years, but his history with it goes back decades, he grew up there.

The shop opened up back in the 1960's, his father Royce Hyink was the proud owner until his son took over in 2016. "It's meant everything to me, I followed in my father's footsteps for a long long time," said Hyink.

He, along with his father, who died at the age of 87 last April, both valued service to the community, and have countless awards and plaques to prove it. From towing, oil changes, and tire replacement, anything you could think of, they had you covered.

"It wasn't just a job, it was fun, being with my father even my brother who helped out over the years, didn't mind getting my hands dirty at all, it was a lot of fun," said Hyink.

As he sits in the chair his father sat in for 40 years, he says he wants to live, more than just work countless hours. But that's something he always admired about his father.

"He'd probably be a little upset that I was giving up so early, he was 87 years old and working every day, I always told myself, I didn't want to do that I wanted to enjoy life," Hyink added.

But he said what he'll miss most, is the loyal customers and the shop that taught him so much. "It's kind of a scary moment, I just hope I'm doing the right thing."