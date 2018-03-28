Look for a job March 29th at 2018 Job Fair

Visit more than 80 employers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 29 at the 2018 Job Fair at Black Hawk College.

The Job Fair will be at the college’s Quad-Cities Campus, 6600 34th Ave., Moline, in the gym in Building 3. Job seekers should park in Lot 4 north of 34th Avenue. There will be a shuttle from Lot 4 to Building 3.

The Job Fair is free and open to the public.

To see a list of employers participating in the Job Fair, visit www.bhc.edu/jobfair.

For more information, contact Marceia Duhm at 309-796-5191 or duhmm@bhc.edu.

