Look out for buckling roads this weekend

The Illinois Department of Transportation is warning drivers of the potential for roads to buckle during this weekend's high temperatures.

The KWQC weather team is predicting temperatures to get into the mid and upper 90s and mostly sunny on both Saturday and Sunday. Without cloud coverage, area roads will likely be exposed to direct sunlight for several hours both days.

According to the IDOT, extreme heat causes the pavement on roadways to expand and sometimes buckle or blow out. When this happens, driving surfaces become uneven and potentially dangerous to drive on.

The IDOT says they will be monitoring roads closely, and drivers should be looking out for maintenance workers and other emergency personnel.

As with any bout of intense heat, anyone planning on spending time outside should plan ahead and carry lots of water to help prevent dehydration. The IDOT says this is a good idea for motorists too in case they break down.

