Super Bowl Sunday 2015 was everything but a party for the St. Ambrose Dome on Brady Street. Several inches of wet, heavy snow collected on the sports facility throughout the day. Eventually two holes ripped in the skin of the dome's roof, causing it to deflate. Thankfully, no one was inside during the collapse.

The heavy wet snow also contributing to 2,000 MidAmerican customers without power in the Illinois and Iowa Quad Cities that day, February 1, 2015.