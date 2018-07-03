Looking Good For Red, White & Boom!

Highs today will race into the upper 80s and low 90s, but by firework time we will be in the 70s and 80s area wide. There is the small chance for a pop up storm SE of the QC this evening, but should be all done by firework time.

Bottom line you firework display tonight should be great! Parades on the 4th look great as well. It will feel like the upper 90s tomorrow so drink plenty of water. Your afternoon BBQ on the 4th may a little wet as pop up storms are likely. So make sure you keep an eye on the radar!