Loras College students continuing the wave for the kids in the University of Iowa Children's Hospital

Loras College students are continuing the wave for the children at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

Students participating in Dance Marathon all gathered at the Rock Bowl and made a video of them all waving.

Dance Marathon Co-President Paige Bildstein says she loves the new tradition of waving at the kids at the end of the first quarter of every football game.

With the Hawkeye football season now done, she wanted to continue the tradition.

In their video, the students challenged the University of Iowa dance marathon team to record their own video.

Bildstein says she also wants people in Dubuque to join in.

She said, "you can follow us on our Loras College Dance Marathon page to see what we posted. But if you would use the hashtag "still waving" so that kids and people at the hospital can search that hashtag and see the videos. So anyone can participate in this wave."

They hope people across the nation will record their own waving videos.

Check out the

Loras College Dance Marathon Facebook page

to see their video and learn more.