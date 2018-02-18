Fatal Lost Nation fire cause ruled as undetermined

The cause of a fire that killed a family of six In Lost Nation, Illinois has been ruled as undetermined.

Lost Nation is a subdivision of Ogle County located near Grand Detour.

The four Shaw children, Ethan, LeAnne, Hailey, and Dylan Shaw, and their parents, Timothy and Melissa, were trapped inside the home back in November and died of smoke inhalation.

According to reports that TV-6 filed requests for, an arson investigator has completed his work.

In the report, it said the investigator couldn't examine all areas of the home due to structural collapse from the fire. Firefighting efforts also played a role. Walls and ceilings were cut and removed in an attempt to reach the victims safely.

Because of this, the conclusion about the cause of the fire can't be decided.

According to the report, the investigation is now closed.