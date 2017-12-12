Lots of Snow For Some, But Not Much For Many

As with every clipper the track of the system means everything. Yesterday the system tracked a little more southwest than what any model had been indicating. This brought accumulating snow to the area and a very small path of significant snow.

Mt. Carroll picked up nearly 5" yesterday evening and was in the 5-10 mile wide swath of heavier snow. The rest of the area saw an inch or less with the QC picking up a trace. Clippers are tough to forecast and humble all meteorologists at times. More clippers are on the way this week, but it looks like they will be more north east of our area.