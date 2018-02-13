Lottery for Easter Egg Roll closes Thursday

It's an annual tradition at the White House -- the Easter Egg Roll.

First Lady Melania Trump announced the 140th roll will take place Monday, April 2 on the South Lawn of the White House.

Tickets are free to the public through an online lottery. Click here to apply: Online lottery for Easter Egg Roll tickets

The lottery closes Thursday, February 15 at 12 p.m. ET. According to the White House, winners will be notified by email no later than March 5.

