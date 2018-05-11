Loud Thunder Forest Preserve, Illiniwek Forest Preserve improve ADA accessibility

Rock Island County Forest Preserve District partnered with five local building trades and Black Hawk College students to help bring accessibility to Loud Thunder Forest Preserve and Illiniwek Forest Preserve.

The enhancements at Loud Thunder include a new ADA-accessible parking lot ramp and sidewalk to the Martin-Parchert Picnic Pavilion as well as a bathroom remodel to make the restroom facility ADA-accessible.

Illiniwek Forest Preserve’s upgrades include ADA-accessible parking spaces, and a new sidewalk to allow wheelchair accessibility from the parking lot to the picnic shelter.

Rock Island County Forest Preserve District provided all construction materials at both locations. The final stages of these projects will wrap at the end of the month. For more information about the Rock Island County Forest Preserve District, visit www.RICFPD.org.