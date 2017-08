The Rock Island County Highway Department is giving drivers a heads up that Loud Thunder Road (County Highway TT) will be closed starting Monday morning, August 14, 2017.

The closure is for through traffic, 1.5 miles west of the Lake George Spillway, to allow for roadwork.

It will be closed from 7:00 a.m. on Monday, August 14 until 2:00 p.m. the next day.