Louisa County deputies involved in pursuit after shots were fired

Louisa County Sheriff's office received a call about a disturbance Monday night around 6:30 p.m. from a home in rural Columbus Junction. Authorities say about five minutes later the caller said 39 year old Cody France of Muscatine, Iowa fired several shots at her.

Sheriff’s officials say France left the scene. When deputies caught up with him, they tried to pull him over. They say France refused to pull over and a pursuit started. Deputies say speeds reached up to 80 miles per hour.

Muscatine County Sheriff's deputies and a trooper with the Iowa State Patrol got involved and were able to deploy stop sticks, flattening one of France's tires. They say he keep going until the vehicle came to rest in a field east of Fredonia, Iowa.

A tactical team approached the vehicle and found France dead in the front seat. Authorities later determined that France died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The investigation is still ongoing.