Iowa, as well as many other states, has adopted the federal Food and Drug Administration’s Model Food Code, which prohibits copper from coming into direct contact with foods that have a pH below 6.0.

Examples of foods with a pH below 6.0 include vinegar, fruit juice, or wine.

The pH of a traditional Moscow Mule is well below 6.0. This means that copper mugs that have a copper interior may not be used with this beverage.

However, copper mugs lined on the interior with another

metal, such as nickel or stainless steel, are allowed to be used and are widely available.

High concentrations of copper are poisonous and have caused foodborne illness. When copper and copper alloy surfaces contact acidic foods, copper may be leached into the food. Carbon dioxide may be released into a water supply because of an ineffective or nonexistent backflow prevention device between a carbonator and copper plumbing components.

The acid that results from mixing water and carbon dioxide leaches copper from the plumbing components and the leachate is then transferred to beverages, causing copper poisoning.

Backflow prevention devices constructed of copper and copper

alloys can cause, and have resulted in, the leaching of both copper and lead into carbonated beverages.