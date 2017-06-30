Low gas prices on tap for 4th of July travel

Many Americans started their long 4th of July holiday weekend today. And a pleasant surprise awaits travelers at the gas pump. The last time prices were this low was 2005.

A gallon costs on average about $2.20. In some places, the cost is under $2.00

In Davenport, the lowest gas price today is $1.99 at the America gas station on Brady Street. In Rock Island, the lowest gas price is $2.12 and you can find that price at nearly half a dozen gas stations.

Both Iowa and Illinois well under the national average with the lowest summer prices in over a decade.

AAA is predicting a record 37 Million motorists will hit the road this long weekend.