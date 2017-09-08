Florida Lowe's customer gives up last generator to stranger

As residents across Florida rush to grab the supplies they need to weather Hurricane Irma, a Lowe's in Orlando sold their last generator on Thursday.

Pam Brekke was next in line and then turned away in tears.

"My father is on oxygen and I'm worried about this storm."

Workers didn't know whether more supplies and generators would be coming, and after a couple of minutes, one man didn't want Brekke to wait any longer.

"He's an angel from God is what he is."

Ramon Santiago saw Brekke in tears and handed over his generator.

"She need the generator. It's okay. No worry for them," said Santiago.

Santiago couldn't say much to Brekke because of a language barrier, but that didn't stop him from helping out someone in need.

This simple act brought Brekke in tears again, but for a different reason.

"I'm very overwhelmed by that man. He's helping our family," Brekke said.