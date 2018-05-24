Lt. Governor Sanguinetti visits Sherrard High School to learn about school's programs

Illinois Lieutenant Gov. Evelyn Sanguinetti will visit Sherrard High School on Thursday.

The visit will include a tour of the school and visit with students. The students will demonstrate the school's unique programs, including industrial arts, TV production, Chromebook repair and PE heart rate monitoring.

As chairman of the Governor's Rural Affairs Council, Lt. Governor Sanguinetti will also discuss issues important to rural schools.

Joining her will be Sherrard School Board President, Rhys Fullerlove, Superintendent Alan Boucher, and Principal Tim Wernentin.