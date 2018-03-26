Lucas, Finke to transfer from Illinois basketball program

Two more Illinois basketball players will leave the program.

Both Michael Finke and Te'Jon Lucas announced via social media that they will transfer to finish out their collegiate careers.

Thank you Illini Nation 🔶🔷🔶🔷 A post shared by Te'Jon Lucas (@sauce_king414) on Mar 26, 2018 at 3:10pm PDT

Finke, a redshirt junior, averaged nearly 10 points a game for the Illini this past season. He is a Champaign, Ill., native.

Lucas is a sophomore and will have two more years of college eligibility remaining. He dished out a team-best 3.2 assists this year.

Lucas and Finke are the third and fourth players to leave the Illinois program this offseason. They join fellow Jon Groce recruit Mark Smith to transfer to another school. Leron Black will pursue a professional career and forgo his senior season.

Brad Underwood, who replaced Groce this past season, will have to replace five of his top eight scorers in his second season at Illinois.