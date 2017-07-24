LumberKings grounds crew, volunteers rally to clean up after flooding

Ashford University Field is about 80 years old and has seen it's fare share of flooding.

"In my 19 years here, this is probably the worst flooding that we've ever had," says Clinton Lumberkings General Manager Ted Tornrow.

Tornrow wasn't the only one surprised by the amount of water.

Reid Olson, the Heads Groundskeeper for the franchise, was also taken aback.

"I've had fields go partially underwater, but I've never had a field go entirely underwater before," Olson says. "This is definitely a new challenge."

Ten years ago, the LumberKings renovated the field to be entirely sand based to keep up with today's modern ballpark standards.

"A lot of athletic fields are going to sand based as compared to just your normal run of the mill grass," says Tornrow.

The sand acts as a natural absorbent which allows the water to percolate through a lot faster.

"It's just the materials and the advancement of field construction which really put us in a position to handle weather events like this," Olson explains.

Aside from some power washing of the stands and cleaning out of the concession areas, the LumberKings are confident the field will be ready for Wednesday's game against the Quad Cities River Bandits.

"We have some touch up things to do yet but for the most part if we had to play we could get her done," Tornrow says.