Lunardi's set to reopen after fire

Lovers of Italian food, rejoice. Lunardi's Italian Restaurant has set a date for a grand reopening, following a fire just before Christmas.

Lunardi's will open to the public on Thursday, June 15th. They will hold a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, June 14th at 2 p.m., followed by a soft opening at 4:30 p.m.

The grand reopening will be Thursday, June 15th, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The restaurant caught fire in the early morning hours of Thursday, December 22, 2016. Firefighters responded to the kitchen area around 4 a.m. Crews put out the flames within minutes, but the kitchen was destroyed, as well as catering orders from Christmas customers.

The Davenport Fire Marshal ruled the fire accidental. Officials say it was most likely caused by spontaneous combustion of oily rags.