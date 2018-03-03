Lutheran Early Response Team holds disaster response training in Moline

About 23 people participated in a disaster relief training at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Moline. Those who participated are now certified volunteers and will join other volunteers in the Central Illinois region's Lutheran Early Response Team.

"The big thing is we want to be prepared to help in a meaningful way," said Cindy Steinwedel, the regional coordinator for the Lutheran Early Response Team.

There are LERT teams nationwide and about 800 volunteers in the Central Illinois region. Volunteers are prepared to respond to disasters like floods or tornadoes.

"When disasters happen you never know what's going to happen or anything like that and there always seems to be a need for people to come and help out," said Michael Zecher, an Aledo resident.

Those who attended the training learned about how to effectively respond to disasters, such as what to do on site, how to protect themselves, and what protective safety equipment they need.

Volunteers will be prepared to help a community in any way they are needed.

"It might be debris removal, it might be child care while parents are out trying to find belongings in the rubble of their home," said

Barbara Rauh, an East Moline resident, says it is also about listening to others and making sure those suffering know they are not alone.

"That they're not fighting these battles alone and that they have other people around that will help them through the tragedy," she said.

Those who attended today's training are now certified LERT volunteers. Certification is approved by FEMA and LERT teams are recognized by the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.

Anyone who is Lutheran can go through training to be certified as a volunteer. The next disaster response will be on May 5 in Auburn, Illinois.

