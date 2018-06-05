Luxury resort chosen for Trump-Kim Singapore summit

The White House says a location has been chosen for the Singapore summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Photo: KCNA -- Photo: The White House

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted that the meeting will be at the Capella Hotel, a luxury resort on Sentosa Island.

Sanders added: "We thank our great Singaporean hosts for their hospitality."

Trump and Kim's highly anticipated meeting is scheduled for June 12, after a flurry of on-again-off-again action. Trump hopes to secure a nuclear deal with the North Koreans, though he stressed last week that the process would likely take longer than a single meeting.