Lyndon man arrested for Methamphetamine distribution

The Illinois State Police Blackhawk area task force released that Joseph Greul, 38, of Lyndon was arrested for Methamphetamine distribution.

Gruel was arrested in the 600 block of West 5th street in Rock Falls, Ill. and had a .357 caliber Smith and Wesson revolver, a semi-automatic handgun, 54 grams of methamphetamine, $2,640.00, a scale, packaging material and additional ammunition.

Gruel was charged with unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, aggravated delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a felon.

Greul was taken to the Whiteside County Jail in lieu of bond.