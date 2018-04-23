Lyndon man gets shot in the leg following fight in Rock Falls

One man has sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound following a fight in Rock Falls.

The Rock Falls Police Department was called to Cardwell's Bar just after 11:30 p.m. for a fight. Responding officers were told a gunshot victim was across the street at a Shell Gas Station located on 1st Avenue.

A 24-year-old male from Lyndon, Illinois was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the leg.

At this time, there is no suspect information.

Detectives are continuing their investigation, and following up with witness information.

If anyone has any information, please call the Rock Falls Police Department at 815-622-1140.