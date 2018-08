The Moline Police Department is requesting the community's assistance in locating Adrianna Downum. Adrianna is a 17-year-old Moline resident who left her home on July 30th, 2018, and has not contacted family since that date.

She was last seen wearing a red shirt with maroon sweatpants and her hair was pulled back into a ponytail.

Anyone with information is asked to call Moline Police at 309-524-2140.