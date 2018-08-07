MISSING Davenport Police search for 13-year-old Kayleigh Miller

Authorities in the state of Iowa need your help finding 13-year-old Kayleigh Miller.

Kayleigh was reported missing to the Davenport Police Department in Davenport, Iowa on Sunday, August 5, 2018. Law enforcement considers Kayleigh to be an endangered juvenile at this time.

Kayleigh is described as a white female with brown hair, brown eyes, and a medium build. Kayleigh has multiple ear piercings.

If you have seen Kayleigh or have any information about her, please contact the Davenport Police Department at 1-563-326-7979.