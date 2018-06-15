MISSING: Illinois State Police search for Christopher Dial

The Illinois State Police is asking for the public's help in locating an endangered missing man.

Police say 59-year-old Christopher Dial of Arlington Heights is missing. Dial is described as a white male who is 6'1 and weighs approximately 190-pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Dial was last seen in the 500 block of South Dryden Place in Arlington Heights on June 14.

Dial was driving a white Mercury Grand Marquis with Illinois license plate AR 69196.

Police say Dial has a condition that places him in danger. Any person with information is urged to call the Arlington Heights Police Department at 847-368-5300 or call 91..