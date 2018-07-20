MISSING: Search ongoing for 20-year-old UI Student

UPDATE - At least 100 people are out looking for a missing 20 year-old woman in Poweshiek County.

Investigators now say Mollie Tibbetts was last seen dog sitting for at a friend's house late Wednesday night. When no one heard from her Thursday, they reported her missing.

Crews are out searching around the Brooklyn area for any sign of Tibbetts, At this point, investigators aren't sure if foul play is involved.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Search crews are out looking for signs of a missing 20 year-old University of Iowa Student.

The Poweshiek County Emergency Management Agency says 20 year-old Mollie Tibbetts was last seen Wednesday near Brooklyn, Iowa wearing gym shorts, a black sports bra and running shoes. She is described as 5'3" tall and weighing 120 pounds. Officials say she was last seen jogging and never returned home.

Volunteers wanting to help with the search can report to the Brooklyn Fire Station.

The Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office says the Sheriff was out with crews leading search teams but did not have any other information on the case.

If you have any information please call 641 623-5679.