MLK Center after school program offers students positive outlet

It can be difficult to find an after school program for students at a low cost and good hours. But the Martin Luther King Center in Rock Island offers both.

“It’s kind of a hidden gem,” said O’nita Watkins, the center's youth development specialist.

The program is free and runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“The kids will spend most of the day sitting down, having to stay in one spot, stay in line, follow directions, here we give them a little more flexibility,” Watkins said. “They’re allowed to run, play, sometimes yell a little bit.”

Students do their homework, play games and sometimes even pick up new skills.

“Not only do we offer the educational aspect, we make sure that they get their homework done and that sort of thing, we also have reading time, we have different partners that come in,” Watkins said.

She says they will have nutrition and STEM classes throughout the year to offer kids a learning experience they might not otherwise have.

“The nutrition classes are huge because they are introducing the kids to a lot of foods they’ve never done before,” Watkins said. “They have them do everything from the setup to the cooking to the cleanup, so these are the kind of things they can take home and shock mom and dad with.”

But the program is about more than keeping these students busy.

“We try to make sure that we bond with each one of the kids,” Watkins said.

That effort does not go unnoticed.

Travonna Ferguson is starting her second year in the after school program. She says her biggest takeaway from year one, was trusting adults.

“They listen to what we have to say,” Ferguson said of the staff.

She said it can sometimes be hard to talk to parents about things and that is why she is happy she can trust other adults.

“Before I wasn’t really comfortable going to the adults and asking for help, but now that I know that I can, I do,” Ferguson said.

The 6th-grade student says the after school program has also taught her confidence.

“When I first got here, I wasn’t really talking that much, and I was really shy,” she said.

“Now at school, I can talk in front of people I’m not nervous I’m not scared,” Ferguson continued.

Watkins says many students in the program come back to help once they age out, and many look forward to that opportunity.

“We have kids right now who are making plans, they’re 11 or 12 now, they’re like how old do I have to be before I can volunteer, or OK, so how old do I have to be before I can work in the summer,” Watkins said.

This summer, she says her daughter, who is now in college, came back and volunteered at the MLK Center along with students she went through the after-school program with.

“I think the bonding and the family thing that you kind of get just lasts forever,” Watkins said.

Parents can still go to the King Center and sign their students up. If the program is full, they can be put on a waitlist and be added later in the school year.

