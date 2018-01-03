MVF hosts first-ever, two-day St. Patrick’s Day party in March

Skydiving Leprechauns will be landing at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds this upcoming St. Patrick's Day. The two-day celebration held on March 16th and 17th was just announced.

The first-ever event at the fairgrounds will feature live bands, corned beef and cabbage, green beer and skydivers dressed as leprechauns at the Fair Center.

Admission is free both days with free parking.

Festivities begin Friday with the band, Soul Storm. Other bands that night will be Tomb and Electric Shock. Bagpipers will also be playing.

On St. Patrick's Day, doors open at 11 a.m. with bagpipers and acoustic guitarist Doug Brundies. Bands that afternoon and evening include Sugar Nipples, Moonshine Run, North of 40, Dirt Road Rockers and Funktastic 5.

Watch for more details in the future on the MVF Facebook page or contact the fair office at (563) 326-5338.