MWAH Performing Arts Troupe raises awareness and spreads messages of hope

The MWAH! Performing Arts Troupe visited Morrison High School today to spread messages of hope. The group of young people ages 11 to 22 from various parts of the Midwest, says the goal is to talk about several social issues, such as bullying, suicide, drinking and drugs, racism, etc.

"We put on a show that helps kids see what social issues are going on in the world and how to deal with them in a positive way," said Taylor Oechsel, a member of MWAH.

Members say it is also about students connecting with other students.

"So it's stuff we're going through at the same time they're going through. Like we're not through this -- We're struggling through all the same stuff they are, so it's really powerful for us to come in and talking about that kind of stuff, talking about our personal experiences with it, stuff we're going through right now," said Landon Ballard, another member of MWAH.

This group of young people hopes it will inspire others going through similar experiences.

"I've been in the troupe for 11 years and my whole reason I stay in the troupe is for the kids at the school. Going to schools and seeing their reactions during and after the show, having them come up to us and say we have changed their lives -- It's amazing and it's made me who I am today," said Oeschel.

Oeschel says she hopes people will take away positive feelings and good ways to deal with what is going on their life.

Kay Harwood is the principal at Morrison High School says it is important for students to connect with other students and hear positive, empowering ways to handle their lives.

"That positive message that you can handle this, that you can overcome this, you're strong, you're smart, you can do this... And so that's what we're trying to get across to our kids and that can empower them for their whole lives," said Harwood.