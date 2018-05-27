Macomb Police investigate animal abuse at a pet store

Macomb Police responded to the Macomb Petland Saturday and as a result started an animal abuse investigation. Details are limited, but the department is working with the McDonough County Animal Shelter, DNR, Department of Agriculture, and local veterinarians.

Macomb Police has identified the owner and other parties related to the investigation, but have not released any names to media. Police say, "it is important to remember people are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

Macomb Police say if the community wants to help, they can monitor the McDonough County Animal Shelter's social media pages to find updates on the animals and any help they may need. You can find those links on this article.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.