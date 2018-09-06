Macomb driver hospitalized after hydroplaning, losing control of car

A driver is recovering from minor injuries after a car crash in McDonough County. The Illinois State Police responded to the accident on Thursday, just before 8 a.m.

Police say 27-year-old Kinsley Foshe, of Macomb, Illinois, was driving just south of Route 9 Junction when they hydroplaned. Foshe then lost control of the car and ended up in a ditch.

Foshe was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Illinois State Police were assisted by Busnell Fire and Rescue, Life Guard Ambulance Crew and the McDonough County Sheriff's Department.